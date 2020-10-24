Advertisement

New visitation rules

Sheridan Memorial Home
Sheridan Memorial Home(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a week that saw more than 1400 more active cases and a positive rate topping 10%, no counties are having their risk levels adjusted.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said while the data isn’t going the way he wanted, he wants to give county’s time to settle into their levels that were given to them last week.

Meanwhile some cities are taking matters into their own hands and applying their own mandates.

“When we’re in the middle of a COVID storm, it’d be a good time to understand the context of the region we’re in and that now more than any time since this began is a time for us to start thinking about how we can take actions,” Burgum said.

There may not be new guidance from the stage, but there is some from the federal level. One elements of long term care is skilled nursing, which has new visitation rules. 1 positive case within a facility in the last 14 days halts visitation.

Department of human Resources Executive Director Chris Jones said if we want facilities to open, positive rates need to drop.

“We are as a state, from a skilled nursing facility prospective, stepping backwards as it relates to visitation as it relates with the CMS rule. We will continue to negotiate with CMS because we know outdoor visitation doesn’t work in North Dakota. It doesn’t work today and it’s certainly not going to work in January.”

These visitation guidelines have a heavier emphasis on the county positive rate, rather than the positive rate of the facilities themselves. And many are saying are saying this is a wake-up call for those with and without family members in these facilities.

“There are things that our citizens could’ve done to prevent it getting to this point. But it to me sets a tone that our numbers are being watched,” said Chris Larson of the Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force.

According to Jones, under this new guidance only three skilled nursing facilities are open for indoor visitation.

But this doesn’t affect all long-term care facilities, basic care and assisted living facilities aren’t affected by these new federal rules and also aren’t being closed by any state government.

