Lawmakers miss Friday deadline for stimulus aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers missed the Friday deadline they set to agree on a new stimulus package.

The deadline would have given them time to turn the bill into law before Election Day. Now investors are weary relief might not come before Nov. 2. Experts say that the money is essential for our economy to recover.

“The stimulus to the individual citizens is gone by now and has probably been gone for some time. We need more stimulus to the people that are everyday workers that are going to get up and not have a job because their jobs are still shutdown,” said David Wald, Securian Financial Services.

Although there is slim chance for an agreement to be reached before elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s hopeful help will be on the way soon. However, even if Pelosi pushed a vote through the House of Representatives in time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could delay the vote until after the election.

Senate Republicans also have the option to block the proposal or vote it down.

