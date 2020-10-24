Advertisement

Halloween haunt in Sawyer supports local school, animal rescue

Haunted house
Haunted house(AP)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER, N.D. – The Sawyer Booster Club with For Belle’s Sake have put together the Small Town Terror Haunted House in City Hall.

The fright fest is raising money for books, trips, and other supplies for Sawyer Public School. Half of the money also goes towards spaying and neutering pets and strays around the town. The house requires masks, and wipes down high contact areas between guests.

“We love Halloween. It’s just so much fun scaring people and people like being scared so it’s a really good fundraiser, and every year we just get better and better which just brings more and more people in so,” said Samantha Dynes, Sawyer Boosters VP.

Last year the haunted house raised $5,000, and they hope to double it this year. Call Sawyer School if you would like to donate and help out.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1716866045133169?active_tab=about

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New visitation rules

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
This doesn’t affect all long-term care facilities, basic care and assisted living facilities aren’t affected by these new federal rules and also aren’t being closed by any state government.

News

Meet the candidates: Burke County Commission District 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Burke County Commission District 3: Jarret Vanberkom, from Powers Lake, and Keith Kallberg, from Stanley.

News

Meet the candidates: District 4 House part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Your News Leader is featuring the last two candidates from the District 4 House race: Clayton Fegley, R-Berthold, and Thomasina Mandan, D-candidate.

News

Army Corps extends public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Army Corps of Engineers has extended their public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Latest News

News

$221 million in unspent CARES Act dollars gets reallocated

Updated: 3 hours ago
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in CARES Act money at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, state agencies have turned back about $221 million.

News

Minot dealership adapts annual cancer fundraiser to drive-through

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Instead of a sit-down breakfast in the showroom, staff have a adapted a drive-through method to protect everyone’s health.

News

County by County, October 23, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Some halloween events, and a local COVID advisory are in Friday's County by County.

News

Hay bale contest brings joy to Rolla community amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
This year’s entries included scenes from films, popular cartoon characters, animals, and even a box of disinfectant wipes, playing off of the current pandemic.

News

Minot Municipal Court closure extended to Nov. 9 due to positive COVID case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Municipal Courthouse will remain closed until Nov. 9 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

St. John Woodchucks football seasons ends abruptly due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
St. John Public School announced Friday on social media that the Woodchucks football program cannot continue the 2020 season due to COVID-19.