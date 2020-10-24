Halloween haunt in Sawyer supports local school, animal rescue

SAWYER, N.D. – The Sawyer Booster Club with For Belle’s Sake have put together the Small Town Terror Haunted House in City Hall.

The fright fest is raising money for books, trips, and other supplies for Sawyer Public School. Half of the money also goes towards spaying and neutering pets and strays around the town. The house requires masks, and wipes down high contact areas between guests.

“We love Halloween. It’s just so much fun scaring people and people like being scared so it’s a really good fundraiser, and every year we just get better and better which just brings more and more people in so,” said Samantha Dynes, Sawyer Boosters VP.

Last year the haunted house raised $5,000, and they hope to double it this year. Call Sawyer School if you would like to donate and help out.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1716866045133169?active_tab=about

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.