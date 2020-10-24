Arrest made in Burleigh County fatal shooting
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting incident that happened Friday night in the 5800 block of Burnt Creek Loop in northwest Bismarck.
The department says deputies arrested 28-year-old Diego Ashton in the in the shooting death of 47-year-old Robert Becker.
Ashton is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and is awaiting formal charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
