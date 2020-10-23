Turtle Mountain Tribe building new community playground

BELCOURT, N.D. – Construction began earlier this week on a new playground that will be located in the heart of the city of Belcourt.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the project was made to provide free entertainment to the community in response to the development of a new turtle mountain water park under construction at the Sky Dancer Casino.

Once finished, the playground will measure 72 by 58 feet and will be the first of two, with another being built in Dunseith.

This is the first phase of community based construction in the area, and is located behind the Diabetes Prevention building and the VFW Veterans Park in Belcourt.

“Now we will bring a little pride back to the veteran’s park, have a family community setting that centralized within one of our major tows and just give something for everybody,” said Azure.

Azure said construction faced a three-month delay due to COVID, but is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

