Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe building new community playground

New playground
New playground(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – Construction began earlier this week on a new playground that will be located in the heart of the city of Belcourt.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure said the project was made to provide free entertainment to the community in response to the development of a new turtle mountain water park under construction at the Sky Dancer Casino.

Once finished, the playground will measure 72 by 58 feet and will be the first of two, with another being built in Dunseith.

This is the first phase of community based construction in the area, and is located behind the Diabetes Prevention building and the VFW Veterans Park in Belcourt.

“Now we will bring a little pride back to the veteran’s park, have a family community setting that centralized within one of our major tows and just give something for everybody,” said Azure.

Azure said construction faced a three-month delay due to COVID, but is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Progress for Indian Tribes Act helps Native nations move towards self-governance

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
According to the Indian Health Service, the Spirit Lake Tribe is the only Native nation in North Dakota with a tribal self-governance compact already in place.

News

Meet the candidates: Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Chairman

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Both candidates said that due to COVID-19 they have had to do a majority of their campaigning online through Facebook and phone calls.

News

Latest on appeal of FEMA maps for Minot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Earlier this week the council gave Ackerman-Estvold the okay to submit their revision to FEMA.

News

Parshall woman indicted in infant’s death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A federal grand jury indicted A 26-year-old Parshall woman following the investigation into the starvation death of an infant, and three other young children found with methamphetamine in their system.

Latest News

News

Dakota Zoo cancels ZooBoo event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dakota Zoo has canceled its annual ZooBoo Halloween event because of bad weather and the rise in COVID cases.

News

Race for State Superintendent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
There are two candidates in the race for State Superintendent: Brandt Dick and Kirsten Baesler.

News

Sports Spotlight Nathaniel Jilek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Titans start the playoffs this weekend against Nedrose.

News

Latest COVID-19 numbers at long-term care facilities in northern ND

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
At Trinity Homes in Minot they’re reporting two residents with active cases of the virus, as well as six staff.

News

Meet the candidates: Burke County Commission District 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
We’re featuring the candidates from Burke County District 1—Nicholas Timm and Shannon Holter, both from Bowbells.

News

Potential mask mandate could be enacted in Bismarck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The City Board of Health met Wednesday night, and they didn’t rule it out.