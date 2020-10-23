St. John Woodchucks football seasons ends abruptly due to COVID-19

ST. JOHN, N.D. (KMOT) – St. John Public School announced Friday on social media that the Woodchucks football program cannot continue the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

St. John was set to face LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the opening round of the 9-Man State Tournament this Saturday.

The Loboes will advance to the quarterfinal round to face the winner of the North Border vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood first round game.

The Woodchucks, a member of region 2, finished their season with a 6-3 record.

St. John Public School also announced that an upcoming volleyball match with Four Winds/Minnewaukan has been canceled due to COVID, after Four Winds/Minnewaukan canceled their season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.