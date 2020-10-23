Progress for Indian Tribes Act helps Native nations move towards self-governance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Indian Health Service, the Spirit Lake Tribe is the only Native nation in North Dakota with a tribal self-governance compact already in place.

That may soon change, after President Donald Trump signed the Progress for Indian Tribes Act of 2019 into law.

Self-governance contracts with the federal government allow tribes to run programs that would normally be administered through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., says the bill makes it easier for tribes to approve those agreements.

The measure also provides grants to help tribes get through the negotiation process.

“It gives tribes more flexibility, in terms of the federal programs that they work with, to make those programs more effective,” said Hoeven.

He says the measure allows for some of that flexibility even if those tribes don’t qualify for a self-governance compact or chose to only take advantage of some of the BIA’s programs.

