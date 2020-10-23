Parshall woman indicted in infant’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal grand jury indicted A 26-year-old Parshall woman following the investigation into the starvation death of an infant, and three other young children found with methamphetamine in their system.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said Paige Howling Wolf faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, child neglect, and three counts of child abuse, all of which took place in Indian Country.

According to the unsealed indictment, law enforcement and medical personnel responded to Howling Wolf’s residence in Parshall on June 24 for a report of an unresponsive infant.

The autopsy revealed the nine-month-old child died from chronic starvation, and medical examinations of the other three children revealed drugs in their systems.

Howling Wolf has a detention hearing Oct. 26, and a trial scheduled to begin Dec. 14, according to online federal court records.

