NDTKids RedDoor 10/23/2020

Published: Oct. 23, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s something that’s more common with kids than you may realize. Sensory processing difficulties can make a child uncomfortable and irritable because of the way something like clothing can feel to them.

Brianna Mittelsteadt is with Red Door Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck with some ideas on how we can help those children with their Halloween costumes and other areas in their lives.

