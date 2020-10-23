Minot Municipal Court closure extended to Nov. 9 due to positive COVID case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Municipal Courthouse has been closed since the beginning of this week and was supposed to be back open Oct. 26.

However the city of Minot just announced that they are extending that closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The court will now be closed until Nov. 9

All employees at the facility will be quarantined.

Officials will contact anyone with an affect court appearance to reschedule.

Payments can be mailed in or dropped off at the Minot Police Department lobby

The office will be accessible by phone if you have any questions. That number is 701-857-4759.

Minot Municipal Court is separate from District Court. Municipal Court takes place in the back of the Minot Auditorium.

