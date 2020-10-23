Minot dealership adapts annual cancer fundraiser to drive-through

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local car dealership is adapting one of its best-known fundraising events to continue to help those with cancer in the community.

Ryan Chevrolet in Minot is hosting its 7th annual pancake breakfast and Breast Cancer awareness fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Instead of a sit-down breakfast in the showroom, staff have a adapted a drive-through method to protect everyone’s health.

Donations collected at the breakfast will be matched by the dealership, and proceeds will go to Trinity’s Cancer Exercise Rehab Patient Program in Minot.

