Meet the candidates: District 4 House part 2

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is featuring the last two candidates from the District 4 House race: Clayton Fegley, R-Berthold, and Thomasina Mandan, Democratic candidate from New Town.

Fegley is an incumbent in this race. His main goals include pulling more money for roads and not raising taxes.

He says he wants to use the experience from his life to help guide the legislature, and has been in office since 2018. He’s a farmer near Berthold and an ambulance squad leader.

“The state has been helping out some of the rural ambulances to the tune of over six million bucks, although it might be decreased some I hope to keep some of it still there,” said Fegley.

Mandan is a small business owner from New Town. Her main focus is funding for education and healthcare in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mandan wants to see more funding go to rural emergency services. She also hopes to bring more attention to the state’s infrastructure. She is working on her doctorate in Educational Leadership.

“I feel the rural districts have a financial shortfall. The funding issue should be addressed in the 2021 Legislature,” said Mandan.

