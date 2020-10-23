Latest on appeal of FEMA maps for Minot

MINOT, N.D. – In February, the Minot City Council approved a motion to appeal the FEMA flood insurance rate maps.

Earlier this week the council gave Ackerman-Estvold the okay to submit their revision to FEMA.

The proposed revision would reduce the number of buildings in the floodway, which is essentially a no build zone, from 770 to only 20.

Residents could wind up saving thousands of dollars in insurance premiums if FEMA approves the plan.

Ryan Ackerman spoke about the science behind the appeal to Minot alderman on Monday.

He said FEMA recently published a preliminary flood insurance study and flood insurance rate maps on the Souris River based on a flow rate of 10,000 cubic feet per second.

After reviewing their information Ackerman found an error in the model FEMA used to make those calculations, and the flow rate should be 8,000 cubic feet per second instead.

During a flood event water from Boundary reservoir is diverted to Rafferty reservoir, but that was not done correctly in FEMA’s model.

Ackerman said the model also incorrectly assumed how much water is drawn out of Rafferty reservoir prior to a flood event.

The change would mean fewer homes in the flood plain as well.

“There is a benefit that we are removing approximately 500 properties from that regulatory floodplain, but for everyone else that is still included in the regulatory flood plain their flood insurance premiums could be reduced,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman said on average that reduction is about $1,000 to $2,000.

Residents also have the option of grandfathering in rates through the newly-mapped procedure program.

