‘It’s very hurtful to read:’ Calif. family receives anonymous complaint about daughter with autism

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KOVR) - A California family are hurt after they received an anonymous complaint about their 6-year-old daughter living with non-verbal autism.

Kayla Newton is a lover of the outdoors and lollipops. Living with non-verbal autism, she communicates through shouts and noises.

“It’s a way for her to get out her energy and for her to relax. These noises calm her,” her mother Monica Newton said.

However, the family recently received a letter of complaint from an anonymous neighbor saying Kayla’s time outdoors is making it difficult for them to work from home.

“As you may or may not be aware, many of us are being affected by your daughter’s long periods of shrieking,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to say they have empathy for the family but can’t work from home because of the “distressing sound.”

“It’s very hurtful to read that stuff,” Monica Newton said. “This is our child. If we could help her, we would.”

Monica Newton says she feels pain for her child and the hours spent in therapy, always looking for ways to help her talk. Going outside is Kayla’s chance for some freedom.

“For somebody to say that she’s shrieking and it’s ruining their life, what about her life? What about her? She’s a freaking child! She’s 6 years old,” Monica Newton said.

The cold complaint comes after three years living in El Dorado Hills.

The family is handling the situation with skills they’ve gathered from experience. They now hope those neighbors might walk a mile in their shoes.

“There’s a whole world people don’t see as parents like us experience day-to-day. That’s what I would share,” Monica Newton said.

The Newton family does not believe this is from their immediate neighbors. They want people to understand they are doing their best in the middle of a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.