Hay bale contest brings joy to Rolla community amid pandemic

This year’s entries included scenes from films, popular cartoon characters, animals and even a box of disinfectant wipes, playing off of the current pandemic.
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) - Anyone traveling through downtown Rolla may see some familiar faces this Halloween.

The city held its third annual Straw Bale Decorating contest.

This year’s entries included scenes from films, popular cartoon characters, animals, and even a box of disinfectant wipes, playing off of the current pandemic.

Members of the Rolla County Chamber of Commerce said they are blown away by the community’s creativity and are excited for next year.

“Talk about a great social distancing event for us. It’s been something that’s lifted some people’s spirits, it’s been something for us to do as a community. Just put some smiles on some faces in a time that’s not so fun for everybody,” said Chamber of Commerce member Josh Munro.

First place in this year’s contest went to the Popeye bale. The hay bales will be on display through Oct. 31.

