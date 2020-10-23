Advertisement

Finalists chosen for Minot City Manager position

The Minot City Council has chosen three finalists for the vacant city manager position.
The Minot City Council has chosen three finalists for the vacant city manager position.(none)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council has chosen three finalists for the vacant City Manager position.

Finalists include:

-Shawn W. Henessee, former County Manager in Clark County, Washington

-Harold L. Stewart II, current City Manager in Warrensburg, Missouri

-Ray O. Agbabiaka, current Director of Community Development in Matteson, Illinois

The city said they are planning to keep residents involved in the process. ‘Meet the candidate’ videos will be provided by the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

A virtual open house will be held on Nov. 4, to allow residents to send questions over YouTube and Facebook.

Candidate interviews will be live streamed on Nov. 5 through the city’s social media and on Channel 19.

City Finance Director David Lakefield is continuing to act as Interim City Manager until the position is filled.

Back in April, the City Council voted unanimously to fire then-City Manager Tom Barry amid accusations of a hostile work environment.

You can find the City’s Facebook page here.

You can find the City’s YouTube page here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Municipal Court closure extended to Nov. 9 due to positive COVID case

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Municipal Courthouse will remain closed until Nov. 9 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

St. John Woodchucks football seasons ends abruptly due to COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
St. John Public School announced Friday on social media that the Woodchucks football program cannot continue the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

News

Dickinson State University makes adjustments as Stark County COVID-19 risk level increases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
In light of Gov. Doug Burgum moving Stark County into the orange high risk level, Dickinson State University administrators have made adjustments to enhance and expand safety protocols on campus.

News

Deer Widows Vendor Show

Updated: 2 hours ago
For a lot of households, the kick off to deer gun season is also the unofficial start to holiday shopping season, while the hunters are out of the house the shoppers will be hunting for great buys.

Latest News

News

On This Date: October 23

Updated: 2 hours ago
We haven’t done this for a while, but it’s time to take a look back at things that happened throughout history on this date, Oct. 23.

News

Winter Shoes & Boots

Updated: 3 hours ago
We haven’t done this for a while, but it’s time to take a look back at things that happened throughout history on this date, Oct. 23.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 10/23/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s something that’s more common with kids than you may realize. Sensory processing difficulties can make a child uncomfortable and irritable because of the way something like clothing can feel to them.

News

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

News

Local response to changes to contact tracing process

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The change is already helping the department work through cases faster and return to their goal of reaching close contacts within 24 hours.

News

Progress for Indian Tribes Act helps Native nations move towards self-governance

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
According to the Indian Health Service, the Spirit Lake Tribe is the only Native nation in North Dakota with a tribal self-governance compact already in place.