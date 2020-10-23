Finalists chosen for Minot City Manager position

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council has chosen three finalists for the vacant City Manager position.

Finalists include:

-Shawn W. Henessee, former County Manager in Clark County, Washington

-Harold L. Stewart II, current City Manager in Warrensburg, Missouri

-Ray O. Agbabiaka, current Director of Community Development in Matteson, Illinois

The city said they are planning to keep residents involved in the process. ‘Meet the candidate’ videos will be provided by the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

A virtual open house will be held on Nov. 4, to allow residents to send questions over YouTube and Facebook.

Candidate interviews will be live streamed on Nov. 5 through the city’s social media and on Channel 19.

City Finance Director David Lakefield is continuing to act as Interim City Manager until the position is filled.

Back in April, the City Council voted unanimously to fire then-City Manager Tom Barry amid accusations of a hostile work environment.

You can find the City’s Facebook page here.

You can find the City’s YouTube page here.

