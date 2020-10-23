Dickinson State University makes adjustments as Stark County COVID-19 risk level increases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In light of Gov. Doug Burgum moving Stark County into the orange high risk level, Dickinson State University administrators have made adjustments to enhance and expand safety protocols on campus.

DSU administrators said after meeting with representatives from Southwestern District Health Unit, adjustments were made concerning events and dining services on campus.

The overall capacity of the Biesiot Activities Center and Scott Gymnasium are reduced to less than 10% occupancy, and The Perch dining facility in the DSU Student Center is closed to the public, but open for DSU students, staff and faculty.

“We’re all in this business of balancing out, trying to take the steps we can to slow the spread, while also trying to preserve as much as we can of the college experience for our students,” said DSU President Steve Easton.

DSU administrators said non-athletic indoor campus events will align with the ND Smart Restart Guidelines and be limited to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 participants allowed.

DSU administrators also said, due to protocols and precautions already in place there, will be no changes to academic instruction or course delivery methods.

DSU students will continue to have the choice to attend their courses in person or attend those same courses remotely.

