Dakota Zoo cancels ZooBoo event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Zoo has canceled its annual ZooBoo Halloween event because of bad weather and the rise in COVID cases.

20 to 30 businesses or agencies usually hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Zoo representatives said with good weather, they would normally have about 3,000 people show up.

“We’re all about safety for kids. We want people of all ages when they come to the Zoo to have a safe visit,” said Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

The Zoo is now operating under fall and winter hours which is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting.

