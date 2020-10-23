Advertisement

Dakota Zoo cancels ZooBoo event

Zoo Boo
Zoo Boo(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Zoo has canceled its annual ZooBoo Halloween event because of bad weather and the rise in COVID cases.

20 to 30 businesses or agencies usually hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Zoo representatives said with good weather, they would normally have about 3,000  people show up.

“We’re all about safety for kids. We want people of all ages when they come to the Zoo to have a safe visit,” said Dakota Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

The Zoo is now operating under fall and winter hours which is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting.

