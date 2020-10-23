Advertisement

County by County, October 23, 2020

County by County
County by County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For the last County by County segment of the week, we stick with some Halloween events and a public service announcement from one of our local sheriff’s departments.

We first kick off the segment with a Halloween classic. Minot State University Alumni Association and other organizations are hosting a drive-in movie, featuring Hocus Pocus.

The movie is Friday, Oct. 23. The lot will open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:00 p.m.

It will be held at the MSU Dome at 500 University Avenue W in Minot.

There is no cost to attend the event however, reserving your spot is recommended, as there is a 50-car limit.

You can register online at eventbrite.com

There will be no bathrooms or concessions so plan accordingly.

Our next story keeps with the Halloween theme. Cash Wise foods in Stanley will be hosting a drive-up trick or treating.

This event will be on Halloween from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Parents can drive up to the front of the store where an employee will bring out a hotdog, chips, water, and candy for each person.

The Cash Wise is at 406 Westview Lane.

For our last story, we go over to Rolette County, where there is an advisory due to COVID.

The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook that they will be going back to a closed-door policy.

This is due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Certain services will be limited to certain days.

When you do enter the building, you are required to wear a mask and a staff member will screen you.

