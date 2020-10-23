Advertisement

Army Corps extends public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline

Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Army Corps of Engineers has extended their public comment period on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

This, approved by the division commander comes following requests from last week’s public scoping meetings and a written request from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Tribal leaders said there’s no reason to rush the public input period on the Army Corps' Environmental Impact Statement .

“Slow this thing down, slow the scoping process down of the Environmental Impact Statement and work with us,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith.

Chairman Faith said the 30-day extension to Nov. 26 makes more time for public comment and for the potential for the Army Corps to meet with the tribes.

