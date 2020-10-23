$221 million in unspent CARES Act dollars gets reallocated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota received $1.25 billion in CARES Act money at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, state agencies have turned back about $221 million.

With that large sum of money currently going unspent, the Emergency Commission met on Friday, Oct. 23 to reallocate those funds.

The commission decided to transfer the $221 million from the 32 agencies original uses to 26 agencies who need the money to cover pandemic-related expenses.

With nearly $34 million given to K-12 schools, $29 million being sent to the Department of Commerce for Economic Resiliency Grants to businesses, and the largest of which, more than $61 million, is to be spent on reimbursing law enforcement payroll, these three entities received the most in funding.

“If they’ve already paid their law enforcement out of their own budgets then this money becomes fungible for them to spend whether it’s on first responders or fire,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

Burgum said he expects the Emergency Commission will need to meet again to reallocate funds if more money is turned back in December.

Joe Morrissette, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the funds need to be spent by Dec. 30 in order to prevent being returned to the federal government.

