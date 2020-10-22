West Fargo implements mask strategy

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

There will be no mask mandate for West Fargo, instead city leaders are opting for what they call a “mask strategy.”

It went into effect Wednesday at 7 p.m. following a four-to-one vote by city commissioners.

The new mask strategy requires people in West Fargo to wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

This includes bars, restaurants and businesses in town.

There is no penalty for not following the new mask strategy, but it does support property owners who wish to require masks in their buildings.

The new mask strategy places responsibility on each individual to wear masks to ensure they are not spreading coronavirus and protecting their family, friends, colleagues and community.

It will remain in effect until Governor Doug Burgum adjusts Cass County’s risk level, or Commission President Bernie Dardis or a majority of the West Fargo City Commission decides to change or end the strategy.

It also includes a list of exemptions, which includes children younger than school age, those with a medical condition or disability that prevents face coverings and certain employment, athletic and other activities.

Cass County is currently in the orange, high county risk level. According to the state of North Dakota, this level represents a significant level of transmission and high risk for exposure due to the widespread community spread of infections.

Orange is the second-worst risk level under the Smart Restart guidance for decision-making. At the red, critical risk level, the ND Smart Restart plan calls for nonessential businesses to shut down again.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney also issued a mayoral mask mandate on Monday, requiring face coverings in Fargo.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.