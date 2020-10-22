Veterans Stand Down supports veterans in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – The Armed Forced Reserve Center in Minot hosted its ninth annual Veterans Stand Down Thursday, a one-stop shop of resources for veterans.

While the pandemic has made many things difficult, Air Force veterans like Paul Engeldinger said it’s just another challenge to get over.

“Another way of serving, of serving in spite of difficulty. Just as we were active duty. You do what it takes to get the job done,” said Engeldinger.

Many active and retired military members call Minot home, making it important to support those who have served their country. That’s where Veterans Stand Down comes into action.

“Veterans can come out here and visit all the booths. If they need to do something, the VA is here so they can get that taken care of, right now. They don’t have to worry about taking a trip to Fargo or some other place,” said Mac McLeod, a committee member of the event.

Many of the vendors and staff are veterans themselves.

“We are all brothers and sisters, and we are all giving back in one way or another, and I think the opportunity to serve still exists for a lot of us,” said McLeod.

This year being able to receive health care has been important.

“Some of them are older and it’s very important for them to have access to be provided the opportunity to have COVID testing and flu shots available to them,” said Kelli Weiand, who works with North Dakota Military Outreach.

Showing the military community support in difficult times.

Next year, the event will be celebrating their tenth annual Veterans Stand Down, and organizers are planning to do something grand to celebrate the years of service.

