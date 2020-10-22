Underwood Public School closes to address COVID concerns

UNDERWOOD, N.D. (KFYR) - Underwood Public Schools made the decision to cancel school until Monday, Oct. 26, to address a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Brandt Dick confirmed the news with Your News Leader Wednesday evening.

Teachers asked for a break to make a plan for quarantine, according to Dick.

He indicated the school already had a short week, so they would only miss about a day and a half worth of school.

He said they plan to be back this Monday.

