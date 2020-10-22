Thursday: 13.1% daily rate; 8,378 tests, 1038 positive, 9 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 13.1%* Thursday. There are 156 currently hospitalized (+4 change) with 23 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 8,378 tests, 1038 were positive. There were 9 new deaths (431 total). 6,350 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 12.4%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,378 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

790,738 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,038 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

35,052 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

A private lab notified us that 137 individuals reported as positive between October 12-14 were inconclusive. The individuals have been notified and the positive results were removed from our total.

13.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

6,350 Total Active Cases

+376 Individuals from yesterday

503 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (402 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

28,271 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

156 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+4 - Individuals from yesterday

9 – New Deaths*** (431 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Grant County with underlying health conditions

Man in his 70s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 3

Barnes County - 21

Benson County – 7

Bottineau County – 2

Bowman County – 2

Burke County - 5

Burleigh County - 209

Cass County – 280

Cavalier County - 1

Dickey County – 5

Dunn County - 1

Eddy County – 2

Emmons County - 2

Foster County – 2

Grand Forks County – 59

Grant County - 2

Griggs County - 4

Hettinger County – 1

Kidder County - 3

LaMoure County - 11

Logan County – 2

McHenry County – 8

McIntosh County - 2

McKenzie County – 24

McLean County - 14

Mercer County - 8

Morton County – 62

Mountrail County – 19

Nelson County - 1

Oliver County – 2

Pembina County - 4

Pierce County - 4

Ramsey County – 12

Ransom County – 15

Renville County - 2

Richland County – 15

Rolette County – 14

Sargent County – 4

Sioux County - 15

Stark County – 6

Steele County - 2

Stutsman County – 15

Towner County – 1

Traill County - 15

Walsh County - 20

Ward County – 95

Wells County - 6

Williams County – 29

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

