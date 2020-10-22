Advertisement

Testing the gear before Election Day

By John Salling
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Every year in the lead-up to the election, the state of North Dakota tests all of their voting equipment.

From the machines counting the votes at the county level to the website that adds it all up for the state, this week-long test checks the whole system.

A warning across the top tells you about the test, because these are not real results in any way.

The test run helps guarantee that all of the polling machines across the state are accurate and connected with enough time to fix any issues before election night.

“That everything is basically ready to roll, it’s gone fine. This laptop that we use to upload the results. We don’t want to turn it on the first time on election night, and have it do a bunch of security updates. So just make sure that everything is all oiled and ready to go,” said Brian Newby, ND Election Director.

Statewide more than a 100,000 ballots have been cast already through absentee and mail-in voting. The state has an eligible voting population of about 570,000.

