Sports Spotlight Nathaniel Jilek

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When your best players are your best leaders then your team has a special asset. Nathaniel Jilek is that for the Trinity Titans.

“The thing I really like about Nathaniel is he is a leader wherever he is at whether it’s in the field or in the classroom, at mass, the kid just brings it wherever he is at he is always the first one to every drill he’s the first guy to pick people up,” said Trinity offensive coordinator, Jacob Odermann.

The Titans start the playoffs this weekend against Nedrose. Nathaniel does not want his high school football career to end just yet.

“I think I am going to miss my teammates my coaches I have been in the program for a long time now and so I’m just going to miss the Trinity atmosphere the coaches. The atmosphere just being able to hit somebody and the cold weather it stinks but it’s just part of the game I love it so hitting people,” said Jilek.

Jilek carries the load on the ground for the Titans offense but his football knowledge is just as important especially when the team is in a bind.

“He is so experienced and so valuable and I can talk before the game during the game. After the game we are always scheming and thinking of things feeding off of each other we just kind of think the same so we are always on the same page and that really helps our offense a lot,” Trinity senior Jake Daniel said.

Jilek’s favorite sport is baseball and he hopes to play both football and baseball at the college level. His hometown University might be a fit.

“My first thought was I wanted to leave. I just wanted to start something new but when DSU contacted me I got really interested. They have a wonderful program so I am really interested in DSU so I am open to whatever,” said Jilek.

And if the future varsity athletes at Trinity want someone to emulate.

“He is the example of what we want a Titan to be,” said Odermann.

