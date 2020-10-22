Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne

Raymond Payne
Raymond Payne(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Raymond Payne of Dickinson, N.D.

Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

He is 5′5″ inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes, grey hair and is balding.

His last known whereabouts were Oct. 21, 2020, at 11:04 a.m. Mountain Time at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 White Dodge Caravan, North Dakota License Plate Number 254AKB. Mr. Payne has grey hair and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a light colored undershirt.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sens. Cramer, Hoeven approve of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation advancing to a Senate vote

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett confirmation out of committee.

News

Veterans Stand Down supports veterans in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Armed Forced Reserve Center in Minot hosted its ninth annual Veterans Stand Down Thursday, a one-stop shop of resources for veterans.

News

More people in ND have voted early this year than voted early in 2016

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota is on pace to smash early voting records.

News

New Town becomes latest ND city to pass mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
New Town has become the latest North Dakota city to pass a mask mandate.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Cancer Center comes up with innovative ways to fundraise during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in light of COVID-19, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fundraise this year to support a cause.

News

Women’s Business Summit 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 9th Annual North Dakota Women’s Business Summit is coming up in under a month, and this time it will be held virtually.

News

Night of the Living Linguine

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make a fun Halloween themed dish, Night of the Living Linguine.

News

Safeguard Your Financial Information

Updated: 3 hours ago
All month we’ve been sharing with you tips and tricks to protect your information online and because these days so much of our finances is online we asked David Wald with Securian Financial Services to talk to us about how to better protect it.

News

Thursday: 13.1% daily rate; 8,378 tests, 1038 positive, 9 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Gordy

Updated: 8 hours ago
We always look forward to meeting our NDT Pets of the Week, but when Mandy Schaaf sent us a picture of this week’s guest, we fell in love.