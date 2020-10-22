Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Raymond Payne

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Raymond Payne of Dickinson, N.D.

Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

He is 5′5″ inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes, grey hair and is balding.

His last known whereabouts were Oct. 21, 2020, at 11:04 a.m. Mountain Time at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 White Dodge Caravan, North Dakota License Plate Number 254AKB. Mr. Payne has grey hair and is balding.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a light colored undershirt.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.

