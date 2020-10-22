Sens. Cramer, Hoeven approve of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation advancing to a Senate vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett confirmation out of committee.

There’s no question the confirmation hearings have become political, as this morning’s hearing confirmed that.

The Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats did not show up for the vote, instead filling their seats with posters of people who they say rely on the Affordable Care Act. Committee Republicans then cast a unanimous 12-to-0 vote without any opposition present.

Although neither of North Dakota’s U.S. senators hold a spot on the Judiciary Committee, they’re speaking up in support of Barrett’s potential confirmation after meeting with her three weeks ago.

“She’ll be an excellent justice who follows the constitution and understands the proper role of states in our federalist system,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Sen. Cramer added that he’ll vote to confirm Barrett. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also spoke out this week on the Senate floor.

“It is important for our jurists to be fair, level-minded, and impartial at all times. That’s why having someone like Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court is best for our nation,” said Hoeven.

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is advancing to the full Senate next week, with a final confirmation vote expected on Monday.

