New Town becomes latest ND city to pass mask mandate

NEW TOWN, N.D. – New Town has become the latest North Dakota city to pass a mask mandate.

The New Town Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that the New Town City Council passed a mandate requiring masks “for public areas and businesses within the city, for the health and wellbeing of our community.”

According to the city, there is no penalty for non-compliance, but the community is being asked to adhere to the mandate out of respect for members of the community who may have compromised immune systems, making them vulnerable to the virus.

The mandate is effective immediately.

As of Thursday, Minot, Fargo, and West Fargo have passed similar mandates.

