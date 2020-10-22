Advertisement

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Gordy

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We always look forward to meeting our NDT Pets of the Week, but when Mandy Schaaf sent us a picture of this week’s guest, we fell in love.

We are looking forward to hearing more information about Gordy.

He’s an Australian Shepherd mix and we’re told he’s a very sweet boy. Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society is here for the introduction.

