More people in ND have voted early this year than voted early in 2016

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is on pace to smash early voting records.

More people have already voted early this cycle than those who cast an early ballot in the 2016 general election.

That includes about 40 percent of the total vote count from last election, as well.

As of this 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, 137,903 people have voted so far.

The vast majority of ballots, 123,031, are by mail. 14,872 have voted early in-person in the first two days.

In 2016, 134,805 people voted early.

That included more than 51,162 in-person votes and 83,643 mail-in votes.

