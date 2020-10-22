Meet the candidates: Mountrail County Commission District 5

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Your News Leader is featuring the candidates from Mountrail County District 5: Theresa “Tressy” Heinle of White Earth, and Jason Rice from Tioga.

Heinle is a licensed real estate agent that has worked with both the agricultural and energy sectors.

She said she believes budgeting is the major concern over the next four years in Mountrail County.

Heinle said she is fiscally conservative and is concerned about property taxes. She said she hopes to see agricultural prices go back up.

“I have lived through a number of oil booms and busts. I understand how turbulent it can be. I understand the advantages of energy and agriculture working together,” said Heinle.

Jason Rice is a farmer and rancher in Mountrail County, and owns a business in the oil field.

He said he wanted to see someone local represent his area in the county.

Rice said he hopes to help things run more efficiently.

He said he doesn’t like how the counties roads are being taken care of.

Rice is also concerned about how much money is being spent on COVID response.

“Been here my whole life, plan on staying and just like to stay involved and see things move forward,” said Rice.

The Mountrail County District 1 Commission seat will also be contested this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.