Advertisement

Meet the candidates: Mountrail County Commission District 5

Your News Leader is featuring the candidates from Mountrail County Commission District 5.
Your News Leader is featuring the candidates from Mountrail County Commission District 5.(none)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Your News Leader is featuring the candidates from Mountrail County District 5: Theresa “Tressy” Heinle of White Earth, and Jason Rice from Tioga.

Heinle is a licensed real estate agent that has worked with both the agricultural and energy sectors.

She said she believes budgeting is the major concern over the next four years in Mountrail County.

Heinle said she is fiscally conservative and is concerned about property taxes. She said she hopes to see agricultural prices go back up.

“I have lived through a number of oil booms and busts. I understand how turbulent it can be. I understand the advantages of energy and agriculture working together,” said Heinle.

Jason Rice is a farmer and rancher in Mountrail County, and owns a business in the oil field.

He said he wanted to see someone local represent his area in the county.

Rice said he hopes to help things run more efficiently.

He said he doesn’t like how the counties roads are being taken care of.

Rice is also concerned about how much money is being spent on COVID response.

“Been here my whole life, plan on staying and just like to stay involved and see things move forward,” said Rice.

The Mountrail County District 1 Commission seat will also be contested this year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan man pleads not guilty to barricading-related charges

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A Mandan man pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges filed after a stand-off with the West Dakota SWAT team.

News

Testing the gear before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Every year in the lead-up to the election, the state of North Dakota tests all of their voting equipment.

News

Former patient heartbroken over Charles Hall foster program ending

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota is moving away from placing foster children in residential settings.

News

Underwood Public School closes to address COVID concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Jacob Notermann
Underwood Public School will be closed until Monday, Oct. 26 to address a recent spike in COVID cases.

Latest News

News

Early in-person voting begins in Burleigh County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Early voting in Burleigh County kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

News

Exemptions to Minot mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
There are some exemptions to the mask mandate approved by the Minot City Council Monday night.

News

UPDATE: Man arrested for DUI following car, train collision in northeast Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski, John Salling and Sasha Strong
Crews responded to a collision between a car and a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train Wednesday afternoon in northeast Minot.

News

’Fear sells snow blowers’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Snow is on the way, and so are the shoppers. North Dakotans are flooding hardware stores to prepare for whatever comes.

News

Minot businesses discuss mask policies amid citywide mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday the Minot City Council issued a mask mandate for the city.

News

3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.