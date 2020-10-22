Advertisement

Meet the candidates: Burke County Commission District 1

Nicholas Timm and Shannon Holter
Nicholas Timm and Shannon Holter(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.D. –  We’re featuring the candidates from Burke County District 1—Nicholas Timm and Shannon Holter, both from Bowbells.

Timm said he’s been involved in both agriculture and oil. He said believes he can represent a majority of people in Burke’s first district, and wants to bring a hard-working, level-headed voice to the commission. He said doesn’t have a major issue that he is campaigning on, but says he believes he can make good decisions for the residents in his area.

“The couple things that I can guarantee is my effort and accessibility. I can always be around, I live here, I work here. I want to have good accessibility, and I promise that I can give a hundred percent of what I have,” said Timm.

Shannon Holter works in the oil fields, and public office. He serves on the Bowbells City Council and is president of other boards in the community.

Holter said the drop in oil prices will be difficult, but not new. He said he’s lived in the county his whole life.

Holter said he was asked to run by groups of people in the county.

“It’s just hoping to get in and help the county out and do what I can, and go from there I guess,” said Holter.

We will also have coverage of the Burke County District Three Commission race in the coming days.

