Mandan man pleads not guilty to barricading-related charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges filed after a stand-off with the West Dakota SWAT team.

Jeremy Blum is charged with burglary, two counts of terrorizing, aggravated assault, theft of property, violation of prohibiting contact, domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

Mandan Police say Blum broke into a woman’s home in August and was throwing things around and threating her with a gun.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.