Latest COVID-19 numbers at long-term care facilities in northern ND

MINOT, N.D. – We wanted to update you with the latest COVID-19 numbers at a handful of long-term care facilities in our area. Somerset Court in Minot is reporting 27 active cases of COVID-19 among the residents.

Nine staff are on furlough because of the COVID-19, and a total of six residents have died with the virus.

At Trinity Homes in Minot they’re reporting two residents with active cases of the virus, as well as six staff as of Oct. 20 according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

It’s unclear at this time if the facility has had any COVID-related deaths to date.

At Good Samaritan in Bottineau they’re reporting one active resident, two active cases among their staff, and a total of 18 deaths related to the virus.

The Souris Valley Care Center in Velva is reporting no cases among their residents, one staff member is considered active.

They’ve reported a total of 10 deaths in connection to COVID.

In Tioga the long-term care facility is reporting 23 residents active, as well as two staff members.

They’re reporting five deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.