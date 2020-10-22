Advertisement

Latest COVID-19 numbers at long-term care facilities in northern ND

(WJHG)
By John Salling
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – We wanted to update you with the latest COVID-19 numbers at a handful of long-term care facilities in our area. Somerset Court in Minot is reporting 27 active cases of COVID-19 among the residents.

Nine staff are on furlough because of the COVID-19, and a total of six residents have died with the virus.

At Trinity Homes in Minot they’re reporting two residents with active cases of the virus, as well as six staff as of Oct. 20 according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

It’s unclear at this time if the facility has had any COVID-related deaths to date.

At Good Samaritan in Bottineau they’re reporting one active resident, two active cases among their staff, and a total of 18 deaths related to the virus.

The Souris Valley Care Center in Velva is reporting no cases among their residents, one staff member is considered active.

They’ve reported a total of 10 deaths in connection to COVID.

In Tioga the long-term care facility is reporting 23 residents active, as well as two staff members.

They’re reporting five deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Spotlight Nathaniel Jilek

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Titans start the playoffs this weekend against Nedrose.

News

Meet the candidates: Burke County Commission District 1

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
We’re featuring the candidates from Burke County District 1—Nicholas Timm and Shannon Holter, both from Bowbells.

News

Potential mask mandate could be enacted in Bismarck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The City Board of Health met Wednesday night, and they didn’t rule it out.

News

Update: Silver Alert Canceled; Raymond Payne found

Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Raymond Payne. He has been located.

Latest News

News

Sens. Cramer, Hoeven approve of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation advancing to a Senate vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett confirmation out of committee.

News

Veterans Stand Down supports veterans in Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Armed Forced Reserve Center in Minot hosted its ninth annual Veterans Stand Down Thursday, a one-stop shop of resources for veterans.

News

More people in ND have voted early this year than voted early in 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota is on pace to smash early voting records.

News

New Town becomes latest ND city to pass mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
New Town has become the latest North Dakota city to pass a mask mandate.

News

Bismarck Cancer Center comes up with innovative ways to fundraise during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in light of COVID-19, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fundraise this year to support a cause.

News

Women’s Business Summit 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 9th Annual North Dakota Women’s Business Summit is coming up in under a month, and this time it will be held virtually.