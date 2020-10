BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a little creativity you can find objects around your house that can help you get in a good workout, and some of those objects are as close as your kitchen sink.

Tana Trotter is with us from Proximal 50 to help us find everyday items right in our homes that help us get the exercise we need.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.