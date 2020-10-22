Advertisement

Former patient heartbroken over Charles Hall foster program ending

ND moving away from foster group settings.
ND moving away from foster group settings.(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is moving away from placing foster children in residential settings.

With Charles Hall Youth and Family Services ending its qualified residential treatment program, there are only two providers left in the state.

That’s down from five at the beginning of the year.

Former Charles Hall patient Anne Morsette says the group setting at Charles Hall helped her run towards her goals.

“It’s not like school, it’s not like therapy, it’s like a home environment with trained professionals that actually want to contribute to your overall wellbeing and success in life,” said Morsette.

Federal law, however, is pushing North Dakota away from Qualified Residential Treatment Programs. Instead, the state is trying to put at-risk children with families.

“The advantage of being in a family setting is to have children in a community setting where there are services to meet the child’s needs in the community and support that child and their family in a home setting,” said Brittany Fode, Qualified Residential Treatment Program licenser in the Children and Family Services Division.

The change also puts more money towards addressing mental health and substances abuse before they become more serious problems.

“This reduction in residential care is taking care across the nation and is accompanied by community services to support children and families in their home environment,” said Fode.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Home on the Range will still have Qualified Residential Treatment Programs, but Morsette says Charles Hall is special.

“That broke my heart because I know there’s a lot of youth that need a good place to be and it’s really sad that other children that need it won’t get to experience it,” said Morsette.

Morsette says Charles Hall led her to a foster family. She says the experience allowed her to become a functioning adult, with a family of her own.

While Charles Hall’s foster program is ending, non-profit leader say they’re going to try to figure out a new way to serve children and families in the Bismarck area moving forward.

If you’d like to volunteer, call: (701) 255-2773, ext. 304

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan man pleads not guilty to barricading-related charges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A Mandan man pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday to charges filed after a stand-off with the West Dakota SWAT team.

News

Meet the candidates: Mountrail County Commission District 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Your News Leader is featuring the candidates from Mountrail County Commission District 5.

News

Testing the gear before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Every year in the lead-up to the election, the state of North Dakota tests all of their voting equipment.

News

Underwood Public School closes to address COVID concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Jacob Notermann
Underwood Public School will be closed until Monday, Oct. 26 to address a recent spike in COVID cases.

Latest News

News

Early in-person voting begins in Burleigh County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Early voting in Burleigh County kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

News

Exemptions to Minot mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
There are some exemptions to the mask mandate approved by the Minot City Council Monday night.

News

UPDATE: Man arrested for DUI following car, train collision in northeast Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski, John Salling and Sasha Strong
Crews responded to a collision between a car and a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train Wednesday afternoon in northeast Minot.

News

’Fear sells snow blowers’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Snow is on the way, and so are the shoppers. North Dakotans are flooding hardware stores to prepare for whatever comes.

News

Minot businesses discuss mask policies amid citywide mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday the Minot City Council issued a mask mandate for the city.

News

3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.