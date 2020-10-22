Former patient heartbroken over Charles Hall foster program ending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is moving away from placing foster children in residential settings.

With Charles Hall Youth and Family Services ending its qualified residential treatment program, there are only two providers left in the state.

That’s down from five at the beginning of the year.

Former Charles Hall patient Anne Morsette says the group setting at Charles Hall helped her run towards her goals.

“It’s not like school, it’s not like therapy, it’s like a home environment with trained professionals that actually want to contribute to your overall wellbeing and success in life,” said Morsette.

Federal law, however, is pushing North Dakota away from Qualified Residential Treatment Programs. Instead, the state is trying to put at-risk children with families.

“The advantage of being in a family setting is to have children in a community setting where there are services to meet the child’s needs in the community and support that child and their family in a home setting,” said Brittany Fode, Qualified Residential Treatment Program licenser in the Children and Family Services Division.

The change also puts more money towards addressing mental health and substances abuse before they become more serious problems.

“This reduction in residential care is taking care across the nation and is accompanied by community services to support children and families in their home environment,” said Fode.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Home on the Range will still have Qualified Residential Treatment Programs, but Morsette says Charles Hall is special.

“That broke my heart because I know there’s a lot of youth that need a good place to be and it’s really sad that other children that need it won’t get to experience it,” said Morsette.

Morsette says Charles Hall led her to a foster family. She says the experience allowed her to become a functioning adult, with a family of her own.

While Charles Hall’s foster program is ending, non-profit leader say they’re going to try to figure out a new way to serve children and families in the Bismarck area moving forward.

If you’d like to volunteer, call: (701) 255-2773, ext. 304

