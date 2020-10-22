Advertisement

’Fear sells snow blowers’

Snow blowers
Snow blowers(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow is on the way, and so are the shoppers. North Dakotans are flooding hardware stores to prepare for whatever comes.

There’s nothing like buying a new snow blower.

“My old one was about 15 years old and running into some problems. And just preparing for the winter, and heard we might get some snow tonight. So I might as well get it for the first snow,” said Bob Artlip of Bismarck.

Outside the store, signs of fall linger; lawnmowers still on display. But on the inside, shop owners are changing the seasons.

Weeks before Halloween, some stores are already trying to keep up with demand for snow removal.

“It takes that first cold night. That first frost or that first light snow to really get it into people’s heads that ‘oh no, this is coming. This is happening,’” Kirkwood Ace North Manager Sam Hinz said.

Last year, a surprise blizzard caught many North Dakotans and their driveways off guard. Even with the little amount of snow the survives the day, it seems as though shoppers and stores are just trying to avoid getting stuck like 2019.

“We couldn’t get them assembled fast enough for all the ones that were leaving the floor. So thankfully we’re a little more prepared this year,” Hinz said.

And, if you’re worried about the snow fall, you’re not alone.

“A certain amount of fear, certainly. But fear... (laughs)... fear sells snow blowers,” Hinz said.

This store is seeing upwards of 10 blowers going through the doors each day. So while the temperature is cooling down, sales are heating up.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot businesses discuss mask policies amid citywide mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday the Minot City Council issued a mask mandate for the city.

News

3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.

News

State Library sees uptick in Universal Class database usage amid COVID pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota State Library has seen an increase in online database usage amid the COVID pandemic.

News

Ward County in need of substitute poll workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We’re now less than two weeks away from the election. Ward County has begun training poll workers before voters head to the polls.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin Parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you’re a master pumpkin carver or just someone passionate about supporting breast cancer awareness and progress for treatment, Touchmark on West Century needs you.

News

What’s New with April

Updated: 5 hours ago
We’re all looking for motivation and support to maintain healthy lifestyles especially given all the challenges we’ve faced this year.

News

Republicans and Democrats continue to discuss stimulus aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Democrats and Republicans have been divided on how to approach a second economic stimulus package.

News

Two deaths in 3-vehicle crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two drivers are dead and one injured following a three-vehicle crash along highway 85 in McKenzie county on Tuesday morning.

VOD Recording

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

Updated: 21 hours ago
Night Report at Ten