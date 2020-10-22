BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow is on the way, and so are the shoppers. North Dakotans are flooding hardware stores to prepare for whatever comes.

There’s nothing like buying a new snow blower.

“My old one was about 15 years old and running into some problems. And just preparing for the winter, and heard we might get some snow tonight. So I might as well get it for the first snow,” said Bob Artlip of Bismarck.

Outside the store, signs of fall linger; lawnmowers still on display. But on the inside, shop owners are changing the seasons.

Weeks before Halloween, some stores are already trying to keep up with demand for snow removal.

“It takes that first cold night. That first frost or that first light snow to really get it into people’s heads that ‘oh no, this is coming. This is happening,’” Kirkwood Ace North Manager Sam Hinz said.

Last year, a surprise blizzard caught many North Dakotans and their driveways off guard. Even with the little amount of snow the survives the day, it seems as though shoppers and stores are just trying to avoid getting stuck like 2019.

“We couldn’t get them assembled fast enough for all the ones that were leaving the floor. So thankfully we’re a little more prepared this year,” Hinz said.

And, if you’re worried about the snow fall, you’re not alone.

“A certain amount of fear, certainly. But fear... (laughs)... fear sells snow blowers,” Hinz said.

This store is seeing upwards of 10 blowers going through the doors each day. So while the temperature is cooling down, sales are heating up.

