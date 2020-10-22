Exemptions to Minot mask mandate

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There are some exceptions to Minot’s new citywide mask policy.

The mandate lists nine of them, and they are similar to the ones in Fargo’s mandate.

Some of them include anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering, as well as anyone engaged in religious worship activities, although they remain recommended.

It also exempts people driving a motor vehicle alone or with passengers from the driver’s household, or participating in athletic activities where a six foot distance is not achievable.

Mayor Shaun Sipma still asks that anyone who can wear a mask please do so.

“I think we can turn the corner on this quickly. It is a very simple ask, and something that is really inconsequential to most people if not all people,” said Sipma.

The mandate also exempts people who are giving a speech or performance for broadcast or to an audience.

