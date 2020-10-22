Early in-person voting begins in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting in Burleigh County kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Bismarck Event Center.

The act of voting in person hasn’t changed much this year. But what has changed is that Burleigh County is encouraging voters to wear their mask when they come to the polls and remain socially distanced.

In person voting began at noon Wednesday. But, many voters were ready ahead of time, even showing up a half an hour early for early voting.

“It’s now or do it Nov. 3 when there’s lots of lines, so might as well get it done now,” said Burleigh County voter Shawna Nieraeth.

While some voter’s showed up to avoid election day lines, others came for the experience.

“I guess I just feel like I’ve really voted when you come in person,” said Burleigh County voter Sharon Balkowitsch.

And some, just wanted to avoid the winter weather on its way.

“I knew I was coming today because it was going to storm tomorrow!” said Burleigh County voter Sheila Peterson.

With more than 15,000 absentee ballots already returned in Burleigh County, election officials said they’re expecting a large early voter turnout as well.

“We definitely anticipate that early vote is going to be a larger voter turnout than we’ve seen in past years as well as absentee,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

Erika White said the move to the Bismarck Event Center for early voting this year has come with additional planning, but said she’s glad to provide voters with a safe locations to cast their ballot.

Early voting at the Bismarck Event Center will be open until the day before election day.

The polls will be open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Sundays, the polls are closed.

