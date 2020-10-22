Bismarck Cancer Center comes up with innovative ways to fundraise during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in light of COVID-19, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fundraise this year to support a cause.

Typically October is a busy fundraising month for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

But this year, two of its main events, Bucks for Bras and Hunting Dakota for Roosevelt have been canceled due to COVID-19.

That means the Center has had to get creative with its fundraising, by hosting new events, like the Poppin' Pizza Party To-Go, a take-home and make-your-own pizza fundraiser and a Pinkout in Bismarck-Mandan, where participants purchase and display breast cancer awareness yard signs, either at their own homes, or at the homes of survivors.

“Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID, and unfortunately, we’ve seen incredibly high numbers this year, and with the stress of, you know, COVID and going through cancer, we want to make sure the services we provide can continue for those patients,” said Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

All funds raised go toward patient services like lodging expenses, massage therapy, emotional and spiritual support and much more.

Bismarck Cancer Center representatives said, as of now, the Bismarck Cancer Center is about $50,000 short of its goal, but they are very grateful for the continued community support during this tough time.

You can find fundraiser details on the website: https://www.bismarckcancercenter.com/

