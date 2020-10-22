Advertisement

Bismarck Cancer Center comes up with innovative ways to fundraise during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink Spreads Hope
Pink Spreads Hope(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in light of COVID-19, many organizations are coming up with innovative ways to fundraise this year to support a cause.

Typically October is a busy fundraising month for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation.

But this year, two of its main events, Bucks for Bras and Hunting Dakota for Roosevelt have been canceled due to COVID-19.

That means the Center has had to get creative with its fundraising, by hosting new events, like the Poppin' Pizza Party To-Go, a take-home and make-your-own pizza fundraiser and a Pinkout in Bismarck-Mandan, where participants purchase and display breast cancer awareness yard signs, either at their own homes, or at the homes of survivors.

“Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID, and unfortunately, we’ve seen incredibly high numbers this year, and with the stress of, you know, COVID and going through cancer, we want to make sure the services we provide can continue for those patients,” said Bismarck Cancer Center Marketing Director Sara Kelsch.

All funds raised go toward patient services like lodging expenses, massage therapy, emotional and spiritual support and much more.

Bismarck Cancer Center representatives said, as of now, the Bismarck Cancer Center is about $50,000  short of its goal, but they are very grateful for the continued community support during this tough time.

You can find fundraiser details on the website: https://www.bismarckcancercenter.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More people in ND have voted early this year than voted early in 2016

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota is on pace to smash early voting records.

News

New Town becomes latest ND city to pass mask mandate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
New Town has become the latest North Dakota city to pass a mask mandate.

News

Women’s Business Summit 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 9th Annual North Dakota Women’s Business Summit is coming up in under a month, and this time it will be held virtually.

News

Night of the Living Linguine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make a fun Halloween themed dish, Night of the Living Linguine.

Latest News

News

Safeguard Your Financial Information

Updated: 2 hours ago
All month we’ve been sharing with you tips and tricks to protect your information online and because these days so much of our finances is online we asked David Wald with Securian Financial Services to talk to us about how to better protect it.

News

Thursday: 13.1% daily rate; 8,378 tests, 1038 positive, 9 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Gordy

Updated: 7 hours ago
We always look forward to meeting our NDT Pets of the Week, but when Mandy Schaaf sent us a picture of this week’s guest, we fell in love.

News

Finishing up the Scarecrow Painting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nina Loeks from Art From the Heart shows us how to add the finishing touches to our scarecrow painting in our “Happy Little Painting.”

News

Kitchen Based Exercise

Updated: 7 hours ago
With a little creativity you can find objects around your house that can help you get in a good workout, and some of those objects are as close as your kitchen sink.

News

West Fargo implements mask strategy

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
West Fargo issued a mask requirement to fight Coronavirus.