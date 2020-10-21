Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

