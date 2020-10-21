Advertisement

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day.(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Veterans Day a little more than three weeks away, and COVID-19 still a concern, many people are finding different ways to celebrate the holiday.

Wilton Public School has partnered with the Wilton American Legion Louis Ousley Post #163 to write letters to 200 veterans thanking them for their service.

Wilton Public School students took the time out of their day to write letters to veterans.

“They served for our country and fought for our country and they’re really special to us,” said Kate Garlie, Wilton Public School fourth grader.

Typically students invite veterans to school for an assembly that explains some parts of the military, like flag folding, or what the Pledge of Allegiance means.

After the assembly students have the opportunity to personally thank the veterans for their service, but COVID-19 changed things.  

“If we didn’t have them, our world wouldn’t be as good as it is today,” said Ty Earsley, Wilton Public School fourth grader.

Along with writing letters, the school will host a virtual assembly via Facebook Live where veterans will be honored and students can learn about the song “Taps.”

“Our thing is we want to make sure we still honor them, so the city is letting us barrow the sign to put up thank you for your service, so there’s three different components going into this year’s Veterans Day assembly,” said Colleen McLaughlin, Wilton Public School teacher.   

Teachers hope to have student letters finalized and ready to be mailed by Oc. 29.

The virtual assembly will be streamed on the districts Facebook Page Wilton Public School tentatively at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.

