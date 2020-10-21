Advertisement

Wednesday: 8.4% daily rate; 6,493 tests, 516 positive, 10 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.4%* Wednesday. There are 152 currently hospitalized (+7 change) with 23 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 6,493 tests, 516 were positive. There were 10 new deaths (422 total). 5,974 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.9%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,493 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

782,486 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

516 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

34,165 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.35% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,974 Total Active Cases

-58 Individuals from yesterday

546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (403 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

27,768 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

152 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

10 – New Deaths*** (422 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Oliver County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 3
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 4
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 7
  • Bowman County – 3
  • Burke County - 4
  • Burleigh County - 42
  • Cass County – 97
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County – 5
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Foster County – 9
  • Golden Valley County - 5
  • Grand Forks County – 32
  • Grant County - 2
  • Griggs County - 1
  • Hettinger County – 3
  • LaMoure County - 2
  • Logan County – 5
  • McHenry County – 4
  • McIntosh County - 8
  • McKenzie County – 13
  • McLean County - 20
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 16
  • Mountrail County – 8
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Oliver County – 2
  • Pembina County - 3
  • Pierce County - 7
  • Ramsey County – 13
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County - 1
  • Richland County – 8
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Stark County – 27
  • Stutsman County – 11
  • Towner County - 3
  • Walsh County - 14
  • Ward County – 90
  • Wells County - 4
  • Williams County – 18

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Tuesday: Number of ICU beds available in ND at 19; available inpatient beds at 207

Updated: 19 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health reports as of 3 p.m. Tuesday there were 19 available staffed ICU beds and 207 staffed inpatient beds available.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

NDDoH, public health units have backlog of COVID-19 case investigations

Updated: 20 hours ago
“NDDoH and local public health units are currently experiencing a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations, causing a delay in calls. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please isolate and inform any close contacts you’ve had that they should get tested!”

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.