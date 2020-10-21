Advertisement

WDA Football Championship Game

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA regular season football champion earns the number one seed for the Class-AAA playoffs, which means it will play at home until the Dakota Bowl.

Century and Bismarck will play for the WDA title Wednesday night at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

The Patriots are undefeated and ranked number one in the state. The Demons are undefeated and ranked number three.

Bismarck High School Head Coach Mark Gibson said: “You look at Century right now with a lot of different things, and it’s kind of where we wanted to be and last week. I thought defensively we took some steps back.”      

Century Head Coach Ron Wingenbach said: “They’re going to bring a lot of different weapons at you both offensively and defensively. I think the one thing we have to keep our offense on the field and keep their offense off the field and that’s easier said than done.”

Neither of these two highly-rated teams are average, but through their first six victories, the Demons are scoring 48-and-a-half points a game while the Patriots are only allowing 10-and-a-half point an outing.       

“Certainly when you have a Division One talent running around it’s always kind of nice to build some things around him,” said Gibson.

Isaiah Huus is the top weapon for B.H.S.     

“Number one he’s got a great offensive line in front of him ad they do a great job of blocking for him. I think this year the one thing that’s really complementing him is the play of their fullback,” said Wingenbach.      

Gibson said, “The tough thing is they’re so good defensively and they’re so big up front and we’ve had success against other teams running the football but Century has done a good job of shutting our run down.”

“Their quarterback is playing with a lot more confidence obviously they’ve always had the running game but mix in the passing game as well as their legs they’ve become a multi-faceted offense again and I think early on they struggled with some of those things,” said Gibson.

Both teams have already locked up a spot in the playoffs.

The winner will play at home until the Dakota Bowl.      

Wingenbach said: “Number one we got to protect the ball, number two we got to tackle well in space and it doesn’t matter if it’s Isaiah Huus or their other tailback or their fullback or their quarterback or their tall receivers tackling and keeping the ball in front of us and then being able to put points on the board that’s going to be the receipt for success.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mandan playoff football situation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
The WDA football standings shows three teams with three wins but only two of them will advance to the playoffs.

Sports

Minotauros name Jack Westlund as team captain

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Minot Minotauros selected Jack Westlund as their team captain Tuesday at practice.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
AAA & AA Football Polls

News

Legendary pitcher Satchel Paige enshrined in Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Bismarck jersey

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Dozens of figures at The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum help keep the memory of the Negro Leagues alive, 100 years later.

Latest News

Sports

United Community Bank Athletes of the Week: Hunter Ruzicka and Chase Burke

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Hunter Ruzicka has been a threat to score every time the ball is in his hands, starting on kick and punt returns.

News

9 Man Football Playoff Bracket

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.

News

Class A Football Playoffs Bracket

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
All games are scheduled to be played Saturday October 24th at this time.

Sports

NCHC announces restart plan, pod in Omaha

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
After thorough discussion and thoughtful planning over the past few months, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has finalized its plans for the 2020-21 season. The 26-game conference schedule and two-part format, which includes utilizing a centralized location (“Pod”) for all NCHC games to start the season, was unanimously approved by the NCHC’s Board of Directors on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Sports

Updated limitations to attendance at Minot High events

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Stricter spectator limitations will be going in place Friday at Minot High School events, according to Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde.

Sports

Dave Joerger agrees to be an assistant coach for Doc Rivers in Philadelphia

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By J.R. Havens
NBC Philadelphia has confirmed former Dakota Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger has agreed to be an assistant coach for Doc Rivers in Philadelphia.