WDA Football Championship Game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The WDA regular season football champion earns the number one seed for the Class-AAA playoffs, which means it will play at home until the Dakota Bowl.

Century and Bismarck will play for the WDA title Wednesday night at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

The Patriots are undefeated and ranked number one in the state. The Demons are undefeated and ranked number three.

Bismarck High School Head Coach Mark Gibson said: “You look at Century right now with a lot of different things, and it’s kind of where we wanted to be and last week. I thought defensively we took some steps back.”

Century Head Coach Ron Wingenbach said: “They’re going to bring a lot of different weapons at you both offensively and defensively. I think the one thing we have to keep our offense on the field and keep their offense off the field and that’s easier said than done.”

Neither of these two highly-rated teams are average, but through their first six victories, the Demons are scoring 48-and-a-half points a game while the Patriots are only allowing 10-and-a-half point an outing.

“Certainly when you have a Division One talent running around it’s always kind of nice to build some things around him,” said Gibson.

Isaiah Huus is the top weapon for B.H.S.

“Number one he’s got a great offensive line in front of him ad they do a great job of blocking for him. I think this year the one thing that’s really complementing him is the play of their fullback,” said Wingenbach.

Gibson said, “The tough thing is they’re so good defensively and they’re so big up front and we’ve had success against other teams running the football but Century has done a good job of shutting our run down.”

“Their quarterback is playing with a lot more confidence obviously they’ve always had the running game but mix in the passing game as well as their legs they’ve become a multi-faceted offense again and I think early on they struggled with some of those things,” said Gibson.

Both teams have already locked up a spot in the playoffs.

The winner will play at home until the Dakota Bowl.

Wingenbach said: “Number one we got to protect the ball, number two we got to tackle well in space and it doesn’t matter if it’s Isaiah Huus or their other tailback or their fullback or their quarterback or their tall receivers tackling and keeping the ball in front of us and then being able to put points on the board that’s going to be the receipt for success.”

