Ward County leaders weigh options with collapsed bridge near Velva

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Looks like construction will have to wait on the collapsed bridge that sits between McHenry and Ward Counties.

On Tuesday, the Ward County Commissioners authorized the county to move forward with advertising for preliminary engineering on the bridge.

They hope to have it ready in time to go to bid next November.

Construction would then start in 2022.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation assigned Ward County the responsibility of maintaining the structure and keeping it up to date on inspections, but it sits on a township road.

"It’s shared between two townships and it’s shared between two counties. As far as who can replace the bridge, anyone of those entities can take the lead on that, but currently Ward County is taking the lead, said Ward County Highway Department County Engineer Dana Larsen.

Larsen said the early estimate of the replacement is roughly $2.3 million.

The bridge, which crosses the Souris River, collapsed Oct. 9 under the weight of a tractor that exceeded the weight limit, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver of the tractor, a 41-year-old man from Minot, was treated for injuries at the hospital.

