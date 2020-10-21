Advertisement

Ward County leaders weigh options with collapsed bridge near Velva

Ward County leaders weigh options with collapsed bridge near Velva
Ward County leaders weigh options with collapsed bridge near Velva(Ward County)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Looks like construction will have to wait on the collapsed bridge that sits between McHenry and Ward Counties.

On Tuesday, the Ward County Commissioners authorized the county to move forward with advertising for preliminary engineering on the bridge.

They hope to have it ready in time to go to bid next November.

Construction would then start in 2022.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation assigned Ward County the responsibility of maintaining the structure and keeping it up to date on inspections, but it sits on a township road.

"It’s shared between two townships and it’s shared between two counties. As far as who can replace the bridge, anyone of those entities can take the lead on that, but currently Ward County is taking the lead, said Ward County Highway Department County Engineer Dana Larsen.

Larsen said the early estimate of the replacement is roughly $2.3 million.

The bridge, which crosses the Souris River, collapsed Oct. 9 under the weight of a tractor that exceeded the weight limit, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The driver of the tractor, a 41-year-old man from Minot, was treated for injuries at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Churches organize statewide silent pandemic prayer Tuesday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Members of First Lutheran church participated in a statewide show of faith early Tuesday evening, by safely gathering to pray for those affected by the coronavirus.

VOD Recording

Community rallies to build home for Minot family

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Mask mandate receives mix of praise, criticism among Minot community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council voted Monday night to implement a mask mandate for the city.

News

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
With Veterans Day a little more than three weeks away, and COVID-19 still a concern, many people are finding different ways to celebrate the holiday.

Latest News

VOD Recording

$16 million in unspent CARES Act money could be given to oil companies

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Employees could start suing employers over “take home” COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening Weather 10-20-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

North Dakota soldiers prepare to deploy in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
More than 60 soldiers from the North Dakota National Guard will be deployed next month, many of them leaving behind significant others and their families.

News

Mountrail County leaders discuss orange COVID risk level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Mountrail County Commissioners discussed what the county’s new orange level will mean for residents.

News

BPS breaks ground on new elementary school at northwest site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Bismarck Public School District broke ground on its new northwest elementary school.