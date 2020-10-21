Advertisement

Ward County in need of substitute poll workers

While almost all of those spots are full, the county still needs substitute poll workers.(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – We’re now less than two weeks away from the election. Ward County has begun training poll workers before voters head to the polls.

The county usually has 90 poll workers for election day.

However, with the limiting of polling places due to the pandemic, there are roughly 60 workers needed.

While almost all of those spots are full, the county still needs substitute poll workers.

“I would like to have probably at least 20. Mostly so we know that we are covered on election day or if someone gets sick or has to quarantine or something last minute, that we have those spots covered,” said Ward County Auditor Marisa Haman.

To sign up as a substitute poll worker, you can call the Ward County Auditor’s office.

Substitute poll workers are paid if they are called in to work.

There is training Oct. 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is also still a need for poll workers in Kenmare.

The last day to sign up is Oct. 23.

