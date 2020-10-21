Two deaths in 3-vehicle crash

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two drivers are dead and one injured following a three-vehicle crash along Highway 85 in McKenzie County on Tuesday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officers say a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control of the vehicle due to icy and wet conditions, hitting a vehicle traveling westbound.

Another vehicle traveling west also struck the two vehicles. The driver of the car traveling east, Daniel Rivera of Watford City and his passenger, Eduardo Salgado of Las Vegas, both died from their injuries.

