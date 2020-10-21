State Library sees uptick in Universal Class database usage amid COVID pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Library has seen an increase in online database usage amid the COVID pandemic.

The biggest increase was seen with the library’s Universal Class database, an online educational service that offers over 500 courses ranging from accounting to cooking.

The state librarian said she thinks the uptick in usage is due to more people looking for entertainment while they are at home.

From April through September of last year, the Universal Class database was used a little more than 4,000 times, this year that number doubled to almost 10,000.

The state librarian said they’ve also seen a slight increase in library card request compared to last year.

In light of students returning to school, the state librarian say they’re finding that more teachers are requesting cards for their students so they can access online resources at home.

“That’s a really great opportunity and we’re happy to partner with the education system to provide those,” said North Dakota State Librarian Mary Soucie.

Also, during the pandemic, the North Dakota State Library has changed its hours of operation.

The building is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and by appointment only from 12 to 4 p.m.

Patron occupancy has been limited to five at a time in the reading room and basement area.

Along with reduced hours of operation, library staff are also taking temperatures and complete questionnaires with patrons before they enter the library.

They’ve also placed press and seal covers on their computer keyboards and discard and replace them after each use to help keep equipment sanitary.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.