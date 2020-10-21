Advertisement

State Library sees uptick in Universal Class database usage amid COVID pandemic

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Library has seen an increase in online database usage amid the COVID pandemic.

The biggest increase was seen with the library’s Universal Class database, an online educational service that offers over 500 courses ranging from accounting to cooking.

The state librarian said she thinks the uptick in usage is due to more people looking for entertainment while they are at home.

From April through September of last year, the Universal Class database was used a little more than 4,000 times, this year that number doubled to almost 10,000.

The state librarian said they’ve also seen a slight increase in library card request compared to last year.

In light of students returning to school, the state librarian say they’re finding that more teachers are requesting cards for their students so they can access online resources at home.

“That’s a really great opportunity and we’re happy to partner with the education system to provide those,” said North Dakota State Librarian Mary Soucie.

Also, during the pandemic, the North Dakota State Library has changed its hours of operation.

The building is open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and by appointment only from 12 to 4 p.m.

Patron occupancy has been limited to five at a time in the reading room and basement area.

Along with reduced hours of operation, library staff are also taking temperatures and complete questionnaires with patrons before they enter the library.

They’ve also placed press and seal covers on their computer keyboards and discard and replace them after each use to help keep equipment sanitary.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot businesses discuss mask policies amid citywide mandate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Monday the Minot City Council issued a mask mandate for the city.

News

3 Glen Ullin students recognized for helping deputies arrest suspect

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Three Glen Ullin High School students recently took a citizen’s arrest situation to a new level.

News

Ward County in need of substitute poll workers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
We’re now less than two weeks away from the election. Ward County has begun training poll workers before voters head to the polls.

News

Pumpkin Parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you’re a master pumpkin carver or just someone passionate about supporting breast cancer awareness and progress for treatment, Touchmark on West Century needs you.

Latest News

News

What’s New with April

Updated: 3 hours ago
We’re all looking for motivation and support to maintain healthy lifestyles especially given all the challenges we’ve faced this year.

News

Republicans and Democrats continue to discuss stimulus aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Democrats and Republicans have been divided on how to approach a second economic stimulus package.

News

Two deaths in 3-vehicle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two drivers are dead and one injured following a three-vehicle crash along highway 85 in McKenzie county on Tuesday morning.

VOD Recording

Wilton Public School students write letters to veterans for Veterans Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Dads of Autism calendar celebrates dads, raises awareness

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

Charles Hall qualified residential program closing

Updated: 19 hours ago
Night Report at Ten